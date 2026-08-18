Al-Qasas 28:30 فلما اتاها نودي من شاطي الواد الايمن في البقعة المباركة من الشجرة ان يا موسى اني انا الله رب العالمين ٣٠
Halaman 389 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
Maka ketika ia sampai ke tempat api itu, (kedengaran) ia diseru dari tepi lembah yang di sebelah kanan, di tempat yang dilimpahi berkat, dari arah pohon kayu (yang ada di situ): "Wahai Musa, sesungguhnya Akulah Allah Tuhan sekalian alam. (Sesungguhnya api itu adalah sebagai satu isyarat yang didatangkan oleh Allah untuk menarik perhatian Musa ke tempat itu dan bukannya zat Allah, Wallahu A'lam)
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
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