Al-Qamar 54:8 مهطعين الى الداع يقول الكافرون هاذا يوم عسر ٨
Halaman 529 · Juz 27
مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
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Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر…
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they…