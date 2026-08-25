Al-Qamar 54:4 ولقد جاءهم من الانباء ما فيه مزدجر ٤
Halaman 528 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
فِيهِ
مُزۡدَجَرٌ
٤
Dan sesungguhnya! Telah sampai kepada mereka (dengan perantaraan Al-Quran), sebahagian dari kisah-kisah dan berita (umat-umat yang telah lalu), yang mengandungi perkara-perkara yang cukup untuk mencegah mereka (dari perbuatan kufur itu).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…