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Al-Qamar 54:4 ولقد جاءهم من الانباء ما فيه مزدجر ٤

Halaman 528 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
فِيهِ
مُزۡدَجَرٌ
٤
Dan sesungguhnya! Telah sampai kepada mereka (dengan perantaraan Al-Quran), sebahagian dari kisah-kisah dan berita (umat-umat yang telah lalu), yang mengandungi perkara-perkara yang cukup untuk mencegah mereka (dari perbuatan kufur itu).
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

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