Al-Qamar 54:3 وكذبوا واتبعوا اهواءهم وكل امر مستقر ٣
Halaman 528 · Juz 27
وَكَذَّبُواْ
وَٱتَّبَعُوٓاْ
أَهۡوَآءَهُمۡۚ
وَكُلُّ
أَمۡرٖ
مُّسۡتَقِرّٞ
٣
Dan (telah menjadi adat) mereka mendustakan (Nabi Muhammad dan mukjizat-mukjizat yang dibawanya) serta menurut hawa nafsu mereka, sedang tiap-tiap perkara tetap (menurut keadaan yang ditentukan oleh Allah).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…