Al-Qamar 54:40 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٤٠
Halaman 530 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٤٠
Dan demi sesungguhnya! Kami telah mudahkan Al-Quran untuk peringatan dan pengajaran, maka adakah sesiapa yang mahu mengambil peringatan dan pelajaran (daripadanya)?
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never…
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the…