Al-Qamar 54:34 انا ارسلنا عليهم حاصبا الا ال لوط نجيناهم بسحر ٣٤
Halaman 530 · Juz 27
إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حَاصِبًا
إِلَّآ
ءَالَ
لُوطٖۖ
نَّجَّيۡنَٰهُم
بِسَحَرٖ
٣٤
Sesungguhnya Kami telah menghantarkan kepada mereka angin ribut yang menghujani mereka dengan batu, kecuali keluarga Nabi Lut, Kami selamatkan mereka (dengan menyuruh mereka keluar dari situ) pada waktu jauh malam,
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never…
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the…