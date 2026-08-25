Al-Qamar 54:35 نعمة من عندنا كذالك نجزي من شكر ٣٥
Halaman 530 · Juz 27
نِّعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَن
شَكَرَ
٣٥
Sebagai limpah kurnia dari Kami. Demikianlah kami membalas orang-orang yang bersyukur.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never…
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the…