Al-Insaan 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧
Halaman 579 · Juz 29
يُوفُونَ
بِٱلنَّذۡرِ
وَيَخَافُونَ
يَوۡمٗا
كَانَ
شَرُّهُۥ
مُسۡتَطِيرٗا
٧
(Mereka dikurniakan kesenangan itu kerana) mereka menyempurnakan nazarnya (apatah lagi yang diwajibkan Tuhan kepadanya), serta mereka takutkan hari (akhirat) yang azab seksanya merebak di sana sini.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…