Al-Insaan 76:5 ان الابرار يشربون من كاس كان مزاجها كافورا ٥
Halaman 578 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
ٱلۡأَبۡرَارَ
يَشۡرَبُونَ
مِن
كَأۡسٖ
كَانَ
مِزَاجُهَا
كَافُورًا
٥
Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang berbakti (dengan taat dan kebajikan), akan meminum dari piala: sejenis minuman yang bercampur dengan "Kafur", -
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…