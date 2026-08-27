Al-Insaan 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦
Halaman 579 · Juz 29
عَيۡنٗا
يَشۡرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُفَجِّرُونَهَا
تَفۡجِيرٗا
٦
Iaitu sebuah matair (di Syurga), yang diminum daripadanya oleh hamba-hamba Allah (yang taat); mereka boleh mengalirkannya (di tempat-tempat tinggal mereka) dengan aliran yang semudah-mudahnya dan menurut kemahuannya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…