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Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١

Halaman 7 · Juz 1

وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Dan berimanlah kamu dengan apa yang Aku turunkan (Al-Quran) yang mengesahkan benarnya Kitab yang ada pada kamu, dan janganlah kamu menjadi orang-orang yang mula-mula kafir (ingkar) akan dia; dan janganlah pula kamu menjadikan ayat-ayatKu (sebagai harga untuk) membeli kelebihan-kelebihan yang sedikit faedahnya; dan kepada Akulah sahaja hendaklah kamu bertaqwa.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

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