Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
Wahai Bani Israil! Kenangkanlah kamu akan segala nikmat yang telah Kuberikan kepada kamu, dan sempurnakanlah perjanjian (kamu) denganKu, supaya Aku sempurnakan perjanjianKu dengan kamu; dan kepada Akulah sahaja hendaklah kamu merasa gerun takut, (bukan kepada sesuatu yang lain).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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