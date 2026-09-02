Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
Allah berfirman: "Wahai Adam! Terangkanlah nama benda-benda ini semua kepada mereka". Maka setelah Nabi Adam menerangkan nama benda-benda itu kepada mereka, Allah berfirman: "Bukankah Aku telah katakan kepada kamu, bahawasanya Aku mengetahui segala rahsia langit dan bumi, dan Aku mengetahui apa yang kamu nyatakan dan apa yang kamu sembunyikan?".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of…
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.…