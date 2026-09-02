Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Dan (ingatlah) ketika kami berfirman kepada malaikat: "Tunduklah (beri hormat) kepada Nabi Adam". Lalu mereka sekaliannya tunduk memberi hormat melainkan Iblis; ia enggan dan takbur, dan menjadilah ia dari golongan yang kafir.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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Honoring Adam when the Angels prostrated before Him
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