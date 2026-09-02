Al-Baqarah 2:32 قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلۡمَ
لَنَآ
إِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٣٢
Malaikat itu menjawab: "Maha suci Engkau (Ya Allah)! Kami tidak mempunyai pengetahuan selain dari apa yang Engkau ajarkan kepada kami; sesungguhnya Engkau jualah yang Maha Mengetahui, lagi Maha Bijaksana".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of…
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.…