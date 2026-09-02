Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Kilat itu pula hampir-hampir menyambar (menghilangkan) penglihatan mereka; tiap-tiap kali kilat itu menerangi mereka (dengan pancarannya), mereka berjalan dalam cahayanya. Dan apabila gelap menyelubungi mereka, berhentilah mereka (menunggu dengan bingungnya). Dan sekiranya Allah menghendaki, nescaya dihilangkanNya pendengaran dan penglihatan mereka; sesungguhnya Allah Maha Kuasa atas tiap-tiap sesuatu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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