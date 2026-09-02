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Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧

Halaman 4 · Juz 1

مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
Perbandingan hal mereka (golongan yang munafik itu) samalah seperti orang yang menyalakan api; apabila api itu menerangi sekelilingnya, (tiba-tiba) Allah hilangkan cahaya (yang menerangi) mereka, dan dibiarkannya mereka dalam gelap-gelita, tidak dapat melihat (sesuatu pun).
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

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