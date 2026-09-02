Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Atau (bandingannya) seperti (orang-orang yang ditimpa) hujan lebat dari langit, bersama dengan gelap-gelita, dan guruh serta kilat; mereka menyumbat jarinya ke dalam telinga masing-masing dari mendengar suara petir, kerana mereka takut mati. (Masakan mereka boleh terlepas), sedang (pengetahuan dan kekuasaan) Allah meliputi orang-orang yang kafir itu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Another Parable of the Hypocrites
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كَصَيِّبٍ
(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an…
Another Parable of the Hypocrites
This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time…