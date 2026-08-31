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15. Al-Hijr
The Rocky Tract
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
15:1
الر تلك ايات الكتاب وقران مبين ١
الٓر ۚ تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَقُرْءَانٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١
الٓرۚ
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَقُرۡءَانٖ
مُّبِينٖ
١
Alif-Lãm-Ra. These are the verses of the Book; the clear Quran.
Tafsirs
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15:2
ربما يود الذين كفروا لو كانوا مسلمين ٢
رُّبَمَا يَوَدُّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَوْ كَانُوا۟ مُسْلِمِينَ ٢
رُّبَمَا
يَوَدُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٢
˹The day will come when˺ the disbelievers will certainly wish they had submitted ˹to Allah˺.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
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15:3
ذرهم ياكلوا ويتمتعوا ويلههم الامل فسوف يعلمون ٣
ذَرْهُمْ يَأْكُلُوا۟ وَيَتَمَتَّعُوا۟ وَيُلْهِهِمُ ٱلْأَمَلُ ۖ فَسَوْفَ يَعْلَمُونَ ٣
ذَرۡهُمۡ
يَأۡكُلُواْ
وَيَتَمَتَّعُواْ
وَيُلۡهِهِمُ
ٱلۡأَمَلُۖ
فَسَوۡفَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣
˹So˺ let them eat and enjoy themselves and be diverted by ˹false˺ hope, for they will soon know.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:4
وما اهلكنا من قرية الا ولها كتاب معلوم ٤
وَمَآ أَهْلَكْنَا مِن قَرْيَةٍ إِلَّا وَلَهَا كِتَابٌۭ مَّعْلُومٌۭ ٤
وَمَآ
أَهۡلَكۡنَا
مِن
قَرۡيَةٍ
إِلَّا
وَلَهَا
كِتَابٞ
مَّعۡلُومٞ
٤
We have never destroyed a society without a destined term.
Tafsirs
Lessons
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15:5
ما تسبق من امة اجلها وما يستاخرون ٥
مَّا تَسْبِقُ مِنْ أُمَّةٍ أَجَلَهَا وَمَا يَسْتَـْٔخِرُونَ ٥
مَّا
تَسۡبِقُ
مِنۡ
أُمَّةٍ
أَجَلَهَا
وَمَا
يَسۡتَـٔۡخِرُونَ
٥
No people can advance their doom, nor can they delay it.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:6
وقالوا يا ايها الذي نزل عليه الذكر انك لمجنون ٦
وَقَالُوا۟ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِى نُزِّلَ عَلَيْهِ ٱلذِّكْرُ إِنَّكَ لَمَجْنُونٌۭ ٦
وَقَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِي
نُزِّلَ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
إِنَّكَ
لَمَجۡنُونٞ
٦
They say, “O you to whom the Reminder
1
is revealed! You must be insane!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:7
لو ما تاتينا بالملايكة ان كنت من الصادقين ٧
لَّوْ مَا تَأْتِينَا بِٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ إِن كُنتَ مِنَ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ ٧
لَّوۡ
مَا
تَأۡتِينَا
بِٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِن
كُنتَ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
٧
Why do you not bring us the angels, if what you say is true?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:8
ما ننزل الملايكة الا بالحق وما كانوا اذا منظرين ٨
مَا نُنَزِّلُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةَ إِلَّا بِٱلْحَقِّ وَمَا كَانُوٓا۟ إِذًۭا مُّنظَرِينَ ٨
مَا
نُنَزِّلُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةَ
إِلَّا
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَمَا
كَانُوٓاْ
إِذٗا
مُّنظَرِينَ
٨
We do not send the angels down except for a just cause, and then ˹the end of˺ the disbelievers will not be delayed.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:9
انا نحن نزلنا الذكر وانا له لحافظون ٩
إِنَّا نَحْنُ نَزَّلْنَا ٱلذِّكْرَ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَحَـٰفِظُونَ ٩
إِنَّا
نَحۡنُ
نَزَّلۡنَا
ٱلذِّكۡرَ
وَإِنَّا
لَهُۥ
لَحَٰفِظُونَ
٩
It is certainly We Who have revealed the Reminder, and it is certainly We Who will preserve it.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:10
ولقد ارسلنا من قبلك في شيع الاولين ١٠
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا مِن قَبْلِكَ فِى شِيَعِ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ١٠
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلِكَ
فِي
شِيَعِ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
١٠
Indeed, We sent messengers before you ˹O Prophet˺ among the groups of early peoples,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:11
وما ياتيهم من رسول الا كانوا به يستهزيون ١١
وَمَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن رَّسُولٍ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ ١١
وَمَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
رَّسُولٍ
إِلَّا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١١
but no messenger ever came to them without being mocked.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:12
كذالك نسلكه في قلوب المجرمين ١٢
كَذَٰلِكَ نَسْلُكُهُۥ فِى قُلُوبِ ٱلْمُجْرِمِينَ ١٢
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَسۡلُكُهُۥ
فِي
قُلُوبِ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٢
This is how We allow disbelief ˹to steep˺ into the hearts of the wicked.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:13
لا يومنون به وقد خلت سنة الاولين ١٣
لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهِۦ ۖ وَقَدْ خَلَتْ سُنَّةُ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ١٣
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِهِۦ
وَقَدۡ
خَلَتۡ
سُنَّةُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
١٣
They would not believe in this ˹Quran˺ despite the ˹many˺ examples of those ˹destroyed˺ before.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:14
ولو فتحنا عليهم بابا من السماء فظلوا فيه يعرجون ١٤
وَلَوْ فَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِم بَابًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ فَظَلُّوا۟ فِيهِ يَعْرُجُونَ ١٤
وَلَوۡ
فَتَحۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
بَابٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَظَلُّواْ
فِيهِ
يَعۡرُجُونَ
١٤
And even if We opened for them a gate to heaven, through which they continued to ascend,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15:15
لقالوا انما سكرت ابصارنا بل نحن قوم مسحورون ١٥
لَقَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّمَا سُكِّرَتْ أَبْصَـٰرُنَا بَلْ نَحْنُ قَوْمٌۭ مَّسْحُورُونَ ١٥
لَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّمَا
سُكِّرَتۡ
أَبۡصَٰرُنَا
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
قَوۡمٞ
مَّسۡحُورُونَ
١٥
still they would say, “Our eyes have truly been dazzled! In fact, we must have been bewitched.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
15. Al-Hijr
The Rocky Tract
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
15:1
الر تلك ايات الكتاب وقران مبين ١
الٓر ۚ تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَقُرْءَانٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١
الٓرۚ
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَقُرۡءَانٖ
مُّبِينٖ
١
Alif-Lãm-Ra. These are the verses of the Book; the clear Quran.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections