Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢
Pagina 319 · Juz 16
يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
Nel Giorno in cui sarà soffiato nel Como, riuniremo in quel Giorno i malvagi, [e avranno] gli occhi bluastri 1 .
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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