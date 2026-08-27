Al-Insan 76:28 نحن خلقناهم وشددنا اسرهم واذا شينا بدلنا امثالهم تبديلا ٢٨
Pagina 580 · Juz 29
نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
Siamo stati Noi a crearli e a consolidare le loro giunture. Se volessimo, li sostituiremmo con altri loro simili.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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