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Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦

Pagina 528 · Juz 27

فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
Distogliti da loro [o Muhammad]. Il Giorno in cui l’Araldo 1 chiamerà a qualcosa di orribile,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

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