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Tafsir: Al-Qamar 54:35
Al-Qamar
35
54:35
نعمة من عندنا كذالك نجزي من شكر ٣٥
نِّعْمَةًۭ مِّنْ عِندِنَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى مَن شَكَرَ ٣٥
نِّعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَن
شَكَرَ
٣٥
favore da parte Nostra: così compensiamo chi Ci è riconoscente.
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السعدي Al-Sa'di
ونجى الله لوطا وأهله من الكرب العظيم، جزاء لهم على شكرهم لربهم، وعبادته وحده لا شريك له.