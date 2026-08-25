Al-Qamar 54:35 نعمة من عندنا كذالك نجزي من شكر ٣٥
Pagina 530 · Juz 27
نِّعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَن
شَكَرَ
٣٥
favore da parte Nostra: così compensiamo chi Ci è riconoscente.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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