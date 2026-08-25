Al-Qamar 54:14 تجري باعيننا جزاء لمن كان كفر ١٤
Pagina 529 · Juz 27
تَجۡرِي
بِأَعۡيُنِنَا
جَزَآءٗ
لِّمَن
كَانَ
كُفِرَ
١٤
Navigò sotto i Nostri occhi: fu il compenso per colui che era stato rinnegato.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…