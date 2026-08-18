Tafsir: Al-Qasas 28:24

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a position of leadership.
(So he escaped from there, looking about in a state of fear.) meaning, turning around and watching.
(My Lord! Save me from the people who are wrongdoers!) means, from Fir`awn and his chiefs. It was mentioned that Allah sent to him an angel riding a horse, who showed him the way. And Allah knows best.
(And when he went towards (the land of) Madyan,) means, he took a smooth and easy route -- and he rejoiced because of that.
(he said: "It may be that my Lord guides me to the right way.") meaning, the most straight route. And Allah did indeed do that, for He guided him to the straight path in this world and the Hereafter, and caused him to be guided and to guide others.
(And when he arrived at the water (a well) of Madyan,) means, when he reached Madyan and went to drink from its water, for it had a well where shepherds used to water their flocks,
(he found there a group of men watering, and besides them he found two women who were keeping back.) means, they were stopping their sheep from drinking with the sheep of those shepherds, lest some harm come to them. When Musa, peace be upon him, saw them, he felt sorry for them and took pity on them.
(He said: "What is the matter with you") meaning, `why do you not water your flocks with these people'
(They said: "We cannot water until the shepherds take...") meaning, `we cannot water our flocks until they finish.'
(And our father is a very old man.) means, `this is what has driven us to what you see.'
(So he watered (their flocks) for them, )
(then he turned back to shade, and said: "My Lord! Truly, I am in need of whatever good that You bestow on me!")
(to shade,) Ibn `Abbas, Ibn Mas`ud and As-Suddi said: "He sat beneath a tree." `Ata' bin As-Sa'ib said: "When Musa said:
("My Lord! Truly, I am in need of whatever good that You bestow on me!") the women heard him."