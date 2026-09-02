Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤

Halaman 6 · Juz 1

وَاِذْ
قُلْنَا
لِلْمَلٰٓىِٕكَةِ
اسْجُدُوْا
لِاٰدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوْۤا
اِلَّاۤ
اِبْلِیْسَ ؕ
اَبٰی
وَاسْتَكْبَرَ ؗۗ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami berfirman kepada para malaikat, "Sujudlah kalian kepada Adam!" Maka mereka pun sujud kecuali Iblis.1 Ia menolak dan menyombongkan diri, dan ia termasuk golongan yang kafir.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Honoring Adam when the Angels prostrated before Him

This Ayah mentions the great honor that Allah granted Adam, and Allah reminded Adam's offspring of this fact. Allah commanded the angels to prostrate before Adam, as this Ayah and many Hadiths testify, such as the Hadith about the intercession that

Honoring Adam when the Angels prostrated before Him

This Ayah mentions the great honor that Allah granted Adam, and Allah reminded Adam's offspring of

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders