Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
قَالَ
یٰۤاٰدَمُ
اَنْۢبِئْهُمْ
بِاَسْمَآىِٕهِمْ ۚ
فَلَمَّاۤ
اَنْۢبَاَهُمْ
بِاَسْمَآىِٕهِمْ ۙ
قَالَ
اَلَمْ
اَقُلْ
لَّكُمْ
اِنِّیْۤ
اَعْلَمُ
غَیْبَ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ ۙ
وَاَعْلَمُ
مَا
تُبْدُوْنَ
وَمَا
كُنْتُمْ
تَكْتُمُوْنَ
۟
Dia (Allah) berfirman, "Wahai Adam! Beritahukanlah kepada mereka nama-nama itu!" Setelah dia (Adam) menyebutkan nama-namanya, Dia berfirman, "Bukankah telah Aku katakan kepada kalian, bahwa Aku mengetahui rahasia langit dan bumi, dan Aku mengetahui apa yang kalian nyatakan dan apa yang kalian sembunyikan?"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of…
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.…