Al-Mursalat 77:46 كلوا وتمتعوا قليلا انكم مجرمون ٤٦
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
كُلُوْا
وَتَمَتَّعُوْا
قَلِیْلًا
اِنَّكُمْ
مُّجْرِمُوْنَ
۟
(Katakan kepada orang-orang kafir), "Makan dan bersenang-senanglah kamu (di dunia) sebentar, sesungguhnya kamu orang-orang durhaka!"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…