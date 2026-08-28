Al-Mursalat 77:43 كلوا واشربوا هنييا بما كنتم تعملون ٤٣
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
كُلُوْا
وَاشْرَبُوْا
هَنِیْٓـًٔا
بِمَا
كُنْتُمْ
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
(Katakan kepada mereka), "Makan dan minumlah dengan rasa nikmat sebagai balasan dari apa yang telah kamu kerjakan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…