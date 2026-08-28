Al-Mursalat 77:23 فقدرنا فنعم القادرون ٢٣
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
فَقَدَرْنَا ۖۗ
فَنِعْمَ
الْقٰدِرُوْنَ
۟
lalu Kami tentukan (bentuknya), maka (Kamilah) sebaik-baik yang menentukan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…