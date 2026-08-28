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Al-Mursalat 77:16 الم نهلك الاولين ١٦

Halaman 526 · Juz 29

اَلَمْ
نُهْلِكِ
الْاَوَّلِیْنَ
۟ؕ
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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