Al-Mursalat 77:14 وما ادراك ما يوم الفصل ١٤
Halaman 526 · Juz 29
وَمَاۤ
اَدْرٰىكَ
مَا
یَوْمُ
الْفَصْلِ
۟ؕ
Dan tahukah kamu apakah hari keputusan itu?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…