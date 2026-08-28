Al-Mursalat 77:11 واذا الرسل اقتت ١١
Halaman 526 · Juz 29
وَاِذَا
الرُّسُلُ
اُقِّتَتْ
۟ؕ
dan apabila rasul-rasul telah ditetapkan waktunya.1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…