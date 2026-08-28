An-Naba' 78:10 وجعلنا الليل لباسا ١٠
Halaman 528 · Juz 30
وَّجَعَلْنَا
الَّیْلَ
لِبَاسًا
۟ۙ
dan Kami menjadikan malam sebagai pakaian,1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement
In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.