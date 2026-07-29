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Al-Baqarah
۶۳
۶۳:۲
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ ٱلطُّورَ خُذُوا۟ مَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰكُم بِقُوَّةٍۢ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ مَا فِيهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٦٣
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
و (به یاد آورید) زمانی را که از شما پیمان گرفتیم، و (کوه) طور را بالای سر شما بر افراشتیم، (و به شما گفتیم): «آنچه را به شما دادهایم، با قدرت بگیرید، و آنچه را در آن است یاد کنید، شاید پرهیزگار شوید».
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Baraka Flow
دنبال کردن
۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۳:۲، ۷۴:۲
Let us ponder the lesson of the mountains.
The people of Thamud carved magnificent homes into mountains, feeling secure in their strength, until they were destroyed by their arrogance.
When Musa (A.S.) asked to see Allah, he was told to look at a mountain. When Allah revealed Himself to it, the mountain crumbled to dust.
When the Flood came, Nuh’s disbelieving son sought refuge on a mountain, believing it could save him. Yet he drowned, while ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۰
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
دنبال کردن
۴۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵:۳۳، ۱۷۲:۷، ۶۳:۲، ۷:۳۳، ۸۳:۲، ۱۳:۵، ۷۲:۳۳، ۶۵:۲، ۱۱۱:۹، ۳۴:۱۷، ۲۱:۴
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
بیشتر ببین
۳۷
۱۰
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۳:۲-۶۴
Held by Mercy
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:63–2:64) through the Hadith
There is something almost overwhelming in the imagery of these verses.
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ الطُّورَ
“And [recall] when We took your covenant and raised above you the Mount...”— 2:63
The classical tafsir describes this as a moment of immense fear and gravity —
a covenant taken under the shadow of the mountain itself.
And yet, after all of this, ...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۳
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۹:۲-۷۳
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۰
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