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At-Túr 52:7 ان عذاب ربك لواقع ٧

Página 523 · Juz 27

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que el castigo de tu Señor es inevitable
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat At-Tur

Malik narrated that Jubayr bin Mut`im said, "I heard the Prophet reciting Surat At-Tur while praying Maghrib. Surely, I have never heard a more beautiful voice or recitation than his recitation." This Hadith is recorded in the Two Sahihs using a

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat At-Tur

Malik narrated that Jubayr bin Mut`im said, "I heard the Prophet reciting Surat At-Tur while pr

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