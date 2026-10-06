At-Túr 52:7 ان عذاب ربك لواقع ٧
إِنَّ
عَذَابَ
رَبِّكَ
لَوَٰقِعٞ
٧
que el castigo de tu Señor es inevitable
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat At-Tur
Malik narrated that Jubayr bin Mut`im said, "I heard the Prophet reciting Surat At-Tur while praying Maghrib. Surely, I have never heard a more beautiful voice or recitation than his recitation." This Hadith is recorded in the Two Sahihs using a…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat At-Tur
Malik narrated that Jubayr bin Mut`im said, "I heard the Prophet reciting Surat At-Tur while pr…