An-Nabá 78:11 وجعلنا النهار معاشا ١١
Página 582 · Juz 30
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ٱلنَّهَارَ
مَعَاشٗا
١١
que el día sea para procurar el sustento,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement
In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.