Al-Qásas 28:3 نتلو عليك من نبا موسى وفرعون بالحق لقوم يومنون ٣
Página 385 · Juz 20
نَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِ
مُوسَىٰ
وَفِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣
Te narro parte de la verdadera historia de Moisés y del Faraón, para la gente que cree.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:
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(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…