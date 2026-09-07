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Al-Mursalát 77:48 واذا قيل لهم اركعوا لا يركعون ٤٨

Página 581 · Juz 29

وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱرۡكَعُواْ
لَا
يَرۡكَعُونَ
٤٨
Cuando se les dice: “Hagan la oración”, no la hacen.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An

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