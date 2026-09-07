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Al-Mursalát 77:11 واذا الرسل اقتت ١١

Página 580 · Juz 29

وَإِذَا
ٱلرُّسُلُ
أُقِّتَتۡ
١١
y los Mensajeros sean convocados.
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,

وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ

(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`

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