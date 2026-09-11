Al-Máida 5:92 واطيعوا الله واطيعوا الرسول واحذروا فان توليتم فاعلموا انما على رسولنا البلاغ المبين ٩٢
Página 123 · Juz 7
وَأَطِيعُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطِيعُواْ
ٱلرَّسُولَ
وَٱحۡذَرُواْۚ
فَإِن
تَوَلَّيۡتُمۡ
فَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّمَا
عَلَىٰ
رَسُولِنَا
ٱلۡبَلَٰغُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
٩٢
Deben obediencia absoluta a Dios y a Su Mensajero, y tengan cuidado [de desobedecerlos]. Pero quien se rehúse, sepa que Mi Mensajero solo tiene la obligación de transmitir [el Mensaje] con claridad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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