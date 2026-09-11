Al-Máida 5:91 انما يريد الشيطان ان يوقع بينكم العداوة والبغضاء في الخمر والميسر ويصدكم عن ذكر الله وعن الصلاة فهل انتم منتهون ٩١
Página 123 · Juz 7
إِنَّمَا
يُرِيدُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
أَن
يُوقِعَ
بَيۡنَكُمُ
ٱلۡعَدَٰوَةَ
وَٱلۡبَغۡضَآءَ
فِي
ٱلۡخَمۡرِ
وَٱلۡمَيۡسِرِ
وَيَصُدَّكُمۡ
عَن
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَعَنِ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةِۖ
فَهَلۡ
أَنتُم
مُّنتَهُونَ
٩١
El demonio pretende [con esas cosas] sembrar entre la gente la discordia y el odio, y apartarlos del recuerdo de Dios y la oración valiéndose de los embriagantes y las apuestas. ¿No van a dejarlo ya?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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