يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Los relámpagos casi ciegan sus ojos. Cuando los iluminan caminan a su luz, pero cuando la oscuridad vuelve sobre ellos se detienen. Si Dios hubiera querido les habría dejado sordos y ciegos. Dios tiene poder sobre todas las cosas.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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