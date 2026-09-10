أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
O [son] como los que al ser azotados por una lluvia torrencial cargada de oscuridad, truenos y relámpagos, se tapan los oídos con sus dedos al caer los rayos por temor a la muerte. Dios asedia a los que niegan la verdad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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