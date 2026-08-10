Al-An’ám 6:96 فالق الاصباح وجعل الليل سكنا والشمس والقمر حسبانا ذالك تقدير العزيز العليم ٩٦
فَالِقُ
ٱلۡإِصۡبَاحِ
وَجَعَلَ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
سَكَنٗا
وَٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
حُسۡبَانٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
تَقۡدِيرُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡعَلِيمِ
٩٦
Hace que el alba despunte, dispuso que la noche sea para descansar, e hizo que el Sol y la Luna sigan una órbita precisa para que puedan llevar el cómputo [del tiempo]. Esto fue establecido por el Poderoso, el que todo lo sabe.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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