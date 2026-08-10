Al-An’ám 6:95 ۞ ان الله فالق الحب والنوى يخرج الحي من الميت ومخرج الميت من الحي ذالكم الله فانى توفكون ٩٥
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
فَالِقُ
ٱلۡحَبِّ
وَٱلنَّوَىٰۖ
يُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡحَيَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
وَمُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَيِّۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
٩٥
Dios hace que germinen el grano y la semilla, y hace surgir lo vivo de lo muerto y lo muerto de lo vivo. ¡Ese es Dios! ¡Cómo pueden desviarse tanto [de la verdad]!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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