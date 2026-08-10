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Al-An’ám 6:72 وان اقيموا الصلاة واتقوه وهو الذي اليه تحشرون ٧٢

6:72
وَأَنۡ
أَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَٱتَّقُوهُۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٧٢
hacer la oración y tener temor de Él, porque es ante Él que seremos resucitados”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Those Who Revert to Disbelief After Faith and Good Deeds

As-Suddi said, "Some idolators said to some Muslims, `Follow us and abandon the religion of Muhammad ﷺ.' Allah sent down the revelation,

قُلْ أَنَدْعُواْ مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ مَا لاَ يَنفَعُنَا وَلاَ يَضُرُّنَا وَنُرَدُّ عَلَى أَعْقَ

The Parable of Those Who Revert to Disbelief After Faith and Good Deeds

As-Suddi said, "Some idolators said to some Muslims, `Follow us and abandon the

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