Al-An’ám 6:72 وان اقيموا الصلاة واتقوه وهو الذي اليه تحشرون ٧٢
وَأَنۡ
أَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَٱتَّقُوهُۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٧٢
hacer la oración y tener temor de Él, porque es ante Él que seremos resucitados”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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