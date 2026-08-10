Al-An’ám 6:71 قل اندعو من دون الله ما لا ينفعنا ولا يضرنا ونرد على اعقابنا بعد اذ هدانا الله كالذي استهوته الشياطين في الارض حيران له اصحاب يدعونه الى الهدى ايتنا قل ان هدى الله هو الهدى وامرنا لنسلم لرب العالمين ٧١
قُلۡ
أَنَدۡعُواْ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
يَنفَعُنَا
وَلَا
يَضُرُّنَا
وَنُرَدُّ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَعۡقَابِنَا
بَعۡدَ
إِذۡ
هَدَىٰنَا
ٱللَّهُ
كَٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَهۡوَتۡهُ
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينُ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
حَيۡرَانَ
لَهُۥٓ
أَصۡحَٰبٞ
يَدۡعُونَهُۥٓ
إِلَى
ٱلۡهُدَى
ٱئۡتِنَاۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
هُوَ
ٱلۡهُدَىٰۖ
وَأُمِرۡنَا
لِنُسۡلِمَ
لِرَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٧١
Di: “¿Acaso debemos invocar en lugar de Dios algo que no puede beneficiarnos ni perjudicarnos? ¿Debemos dar marcha atrás luego de que Dios nos ha guiado? Seríamos como aquel a quien los demonios han seducido y camina desorientado por las pasiones terrenales, a pesar de tener amigos que lo llaman a la guía diciéndole: ‘Ven con nosotros’.” Di: “La guía de Dios es la verdadera guía, y nos ha sido ordenado entregarnos libremente al Señor del universo,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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