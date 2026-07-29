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البقرة
٦٣
٦٣:٢
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ ٱلطُّورَ خُذُوا۟ مَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰكُم بِقُوَّةٍۢ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ مَا فِيهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٦٣
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
واذكروا -يا بني إسرائيل- حين أَخَذْنا العهد المؤكَّد منكم بالإيمان بالله وإفراده بالعبادة، ورفعنا جبل الطور فوقكم،
وقلنا لكم:
خذوا الكتاب الذي أعطيناكم بجدٍ واجتهاد واحفظوه، وإلا أطبقنا عليكم الجبل، ولا تنسوا التوراة قولا وعملا كي تتقوني وتخافوا عقابي.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٣:٢
المراد بالقوة الجد والاجتهاد وعدم التكاسل والتغافل. الألوسي: 1/281.
السؤال: إلى ماذا يشير أخذ ما أنزل الله بقوة في الآية؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_63
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Baraka Flow
تابع
قبل ٧ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٦٣:٢، ٧٤:٢
Let us ponder the lesson of the mountains.
The people of Thamud carved magnificent homes into mountains, feeling secure in their strength, until they were destroyed by their arrogance.
When Musa (A.S.) asked to see Allah, he was told to look at a mountain. When Allah revealed Himself to it, the mountain crumbled to dust.
When the Flood came, Nuh’s disbelieving son sought refuge on a mountain, believing it could save him. Yet he drowned, while ...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٤٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥:٣٣، ١٧٢:٧، ٦٣:٢، ٧:٣٣، ٨٣:٢، ١٣:٥، ٧٢:٣٣، ٦٥:٢، ١١١:٩، ٣٤:١٧، ٢١:٤
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
عرض المزيد
٣٧
١٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٣:٢-٦٤
Held by Mercy
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:63–2:64) through the Hadith
There is something almost overwhelming in the imagery of these verses.
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ الطُّورَ
“And [recall] when We took your covenant and raised above you the Mount...”— 2:63
The classical tafsir describes this as a moment of immense fear and gravity —
a covenant taken under the shadow of the mountain itself.
And yet, after all of this, ...
عرض المزيد
٦
٣
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٥٩:٢-٧٣
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
عرض المزيد
٩
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية